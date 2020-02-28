Sun International hit by Chilean protests

Sun International’s Chile-based gaming business Sun Dreams has been hit by civil protests in the Latin American country, with several properties suffering damage. Trading conditions there deteriorated significantly towards the end of 2019, the gaming group said on Friday.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (ebitdar) for the year to end-December at Sun Dreams is expected to fall 5% to R1.29bn, the group said, partially offsetting an improved performance at its SA operations.

A 12% fall in the ebitdar contribution from Chile was partially offset by positive contributions from operations in Peru and Argentina, with Sun International saying Sun Dreams showed “tremendous resilience” in the face of the unrest.

Sun Dreams operates a number of casinos, hotels, as well as entertainment and food and beverage facilities in Central and South America.

Sun International, which is expected to release its full-year results in March, expects to report a 3.7% rise in group revenue to R17.2bn for the period.

The group said it is benefiting from the continued ramp-up of the flagship Time Square property, while it has seen above-market growth at its Sibaya Casino in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as at its SunSlots and Sunbet gaming operations.

Headline earnings per share are expected to rise to between 580c and 622c, from 213c previously.

In morning trade on Friday Sun International’s share price was up 4.26% to R31.54, putting it on track for its best one-day performance so far in 2020.

