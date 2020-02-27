Massmart withholds dividend as it swings to R1.3bn loss

Retailer Massmart, whose brands include Makro and Game, swung into a R1.3bn loss in its year to end-December, withholding its dividend as SA’s financially constrained consumers switched to lower-margin goods.

Massmart reported a loss of R1.3bn for the year, from profit of R868m previously, saying that SA consumers were prioritising non-durable goods such as food and liquor, while avoiding big-ticket items.

The group has opted not to declare a dividend, also reporting R229.5m in writedowns as it moves to close loss-making stores.

Sales rose 3% to R93.7bn, with SA store sales rising 2.7%, and sales in the rest of Africa 5.5% in constant-currency terms.

The group’s results were also affected by accounting changes that bring leases onto the balance sheet, and excluding that, the company's loss for the period was R861m.

The retailer, which announced in January that it may retrench about 3% of its workforce, reported that its Massdiscounters division, which includes Game and DionWired, was particularly badly hit by changes in consumer spending.

That division’s trading profit plummeted to a loss of R674m, from profit of R32.6m previously, with the group saying comparable store sales contracted 2.1%. This excludes the effects of accounting changes.

Massmart is currently pursuing an organisational shake-up, saying in January that its four divisions would be reorganised into two business units from February.

Massmart Retail will comprise the Builders, Game, DionWired and Cambridge Food trading brands.

Massmart Wholesale will take in Makro, Shield and the group’s wholesale cash brands.

This would allow Massmart to leverage group-wide procurement and harmonise business practices, the group said at the time.

In morning trade on Thursday, Massmart's share price was down 2.69% to R46.22, having halved over the past 12 months.

