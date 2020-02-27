Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart withholds dividend as it swings to R1.3bn loss

Write-downs as a result of store closures and accounting changes weighed on the Game owner in the year to end-December

27 February 2020 - 08:19 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 27 February 2020 - 10:53
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Retailer Massmart, whose brands include Makro and Game, swung into a R1.3bn loss in its year to end-December, withholding its dividend as SA’s financially constrained consumers switched to lower-margin goods.

Massmart reported a loss of R1.3bn for the year, from profit of R868m previously, saying that SA consumers were prioritising non-durable goods such as food and liquor, while avoiding big-ticket items.

The group has opted not to declare a dividend, also reporting R229.5m in writedowns as it moves to close loss-making stores.

Sales rose 3% to R93.7bn, with SA store sales rising 2.7%, and sales in the rest of Africa 5.5% in constant-currency terms.

The group’s results were also affected by accounting changes that bring leases onto the balance sheet, and excluding that, the company's loss for the period was R861m.

The retailer, which announced in January that it may retrench about 3% of its workforce, reported that its Massdiscounters division, which includes Game and DionWired, was particularly badly hit by changes in consumer spending.

That division’s trading profit plummeted to a loss of R674m, from profit of R32.6m previously, with the group saying comparable store sales contracted 2.1%. This excludes the effects of accounting changes.

Massmart is currently pursuing an organisational shake-up, saying in January that its four divisions would be reorganised into two business units from February.

Massmart Retail will comprise the Builders, Game, DionWired and Cambridge Food trading brands.

Massmart Wholesale will take in Makro, Shield and the group’s wholesale cash brands.

This would allow Massmart to leverage group-wide procurement and harmonise business practices, the group said at the time.

In morning trade on Thursday, Massmart's share price was down 2.69% to R46.22, having halved over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Walmart veteran aims to renew Massmart units

New CEO plans to create synergies between Game, Makro, Dion Wired and Builders Warehouse
Companies
2 months ago

More pain could be in store for the retail sector

Analysts say the sector has no more room to absorb inflationary costs and will need to pass these onto consumers in 2020
Companies
1 month ago

Massmart begins retrenchment talks

About 1,440 employees may be affected as the retailer battles to contain rising costs
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Comair’s loss in the first half comes in at R555m
Companies / Property
2.
EOH shares near lowest level since 2004
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Shoprite zeroes in on Woolworths shoppers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
WATCH: What took the shine off Discovery’s profit
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Hopes pinned on the Walmart way saving the day at Massmart

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart warns of almost R1.4bn loss as SA consumers struggle

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart’s jobs shock adds to SA’s unemployment crisis

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.