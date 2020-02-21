WATCH: How Truworths weathered challenging conditions

Truworths has experienced challenging trading conditions in both its primary markets.

Despite this, the group managed to expand its SA gross margins, but group operating profit fell 2.3%.

Rising sales in its Africa segment, which includes SA, was partially counteracted by a decline in the UK, where Brexit uncertainty and a shift to online shopping continued to weigh on store-based retail, the group said.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Michael Mark about the group’s interim results.