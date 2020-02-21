Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Truworths weathered challenging conditions

Truworths CEO Michael Mark talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

21 February 2020 - 10:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/David Sandonato
Picture: 123RF/David Sandonato

Truworths has experienced challenging trading conditions in both its primary markets.

Despite this, the group managed to expand its SA gross margins, but group operating profit fell 2.3%.

Rising sales in its Africa segment, which includes SA, was partially counteracted by a decline in the UK, where Brexit uncertainty and a shift to online shopping continued to weigh on store-based retail, the group said.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Michael Mark about the group’s interim results.

Shares surge after Truworths reports improved margins

Shares in the retailer are at a one-month high on improved margins in SA and progress in turning around its UK business
Companies
1 day ago

Retail stocks face another tough year as economic growth sputters

Rising unemployment and the threat of load-shedding also cast a shadow over the sector
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Truworths and luxury goods

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Who stands to gain from consumers’ strain?

Incomes have deteriorated, especially among those with the most spending power, and retailers like Mr Price could benefit as shoppers downgrade
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Toy story: Inside the Hamleys heist

The fun and games at Hamleys in SA took a dark turn when its founder, Philip Paphitis, stole about R20m from the business and later shot himself. Now ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.