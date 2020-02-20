Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths cuts dividend as profit falls by double digits

20 February 2020 - 08:10 karl gernetzky
Woolworths. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Woolworths. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Retailer Woolworths has trimmed its dividend in its first half to end-December, reporting a slowdown in sales and underperformance in clothing as load-shedding and heavy rains in SA took their toll.

The Australian market was also tough, with Woolworths warning that the coronavirus outbreak could weigh on sales during its second half.

Excluding the effect of accounting changes, adjusted profit before tax fell 12.3% to R2.4bn for the 26 weeks ended December 29, with the group cutting its interim dividend 3.3% to 89c.

The group said SA retail sales in 2019 had been the weakest in a decade, though its food business had outperformed.

Woolworths Food grew turnover 8.1%, adding that it continued to grow market share.

The 2019 financial year had 53 weeks, meaning the results are not directly comparable, but accounting for this, sales at Woolworths Food grew 7.8%.

This shift in the duration of the financial year resulted in the Christmas week, including Boxing Day, which is a significant trading day in Australia, falling into the first half of the current year as opposed to the second half of the prior year.

Conditions were also tough in Australia, Woolworths said, with sales at its Country Road group falling 2.5%, with bushfires in that country adding to the pressure.

Along with the bushfires, Woolworths said Australia’s economy remains depressed by high levels of consumer indebtedness, a softer housing market, low wage growth and rising non-discretionary costs, despite record low interest rates, tax stimulus and strong job growth.

Woolworths said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak was now affecting tourism and sales in Australia, and a further effect on sourcing is expected for the group. Woolworths said it was considering ways to respond to this.

In morning trade on Wednesday, the share price of Woolworths was down 1.4% to R43.10, having fallen 10% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Woolworths’ new CEO experienced in turning companies around

News of Roy Bagattini’s appointment sent Woolworths’ share price soaring for its biggest one-day gain in more than six years
Companies
1 month ago

Woolworths defends CEO’s pay

Ian Moir’s guaranteed pay has not been increased for three years and he has not received a bonus in that time, chair says
Companies
2 months ago

Woolworths carves out market share as food and fashion sales jump

In Australia, David Jones sales declined 2.1%, with the company saying a store refurbishment contributed to the decline
Companies
2 months ago

SA retail market disruption ahead after exclusive leases ruled out

The Competition Commission has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an end
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Woolworths trails apparel rivals after fashion bungles, higher prices

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths reconsiders floor space in Australia as online sales rise

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths’ new CEO experienced in turning companies around

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.