Woolworths cuts dividend as profit falls by double digits

Retailer Woolworths has trimmed its dividend in its first half to end-December, reporting a slowdown in sales and underperformance in clothing as load-shedding and heavy rains in SA took their toll.

The Australian market was also tough, with Woolworths warning that the coronavirus outbreak could weigh on sales during its second half.

Excluding the effect of accounting changes, adjusted profit before tax fell 12.3% to R2.4bn for the 26 weeks ended December 29, with the group cutting its interim dividend 3.3% to 89c.

The group said SA retail sales in 2019 had been the weakest in a decade, though its food business had outperformed.

Woolworths Food grew turnover 8.1%, adding that it continued to grow market share.

The 2019 financial year had 53 weeks, meaning the results are not directly comparable, but accounting for this, sales at Woolworths Food grew 7.8%.

This shift in the duration of the financial year resulted in the Christmas week, including Boxing Day, which is a significant trading day in Australia, falling into the first half of the current year as opposed to the second half of the prior year.

Conditions were also tough in Australia, Woolworths said, with sales at its Country Road group falling 2.5%, with bushfires in that country adding to the pressure.

Along with the bushfires, Woolworths said Australia’s economy remains depressed by high levels of consumer indebtedness, a softer housing market, low wage growth and rising non-discretionary costs, despite record low interest rates, tax stimulus and strong job growth.

Woolworths said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak was now affecting tourism and sales in Australia, and a further effect on sourcing is expected for the group. Woolworths said it was considering ways to respond to this.

In morning trade on Wednesday, the share price of Woolworths was down 1.4% to R43.10, having fallen 10% so far in 2020.

