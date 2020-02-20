Weak UK and SA sales fray Truworths profits

Retailer Truworths said on Thursday low consumer confidence in SA and the UK contributed to a fall in operating profit for its half-year to end-December, even as it managed sales growth in its Africa market.

Operating profit fell 2.3% to R2.3bn for the 26 weeks to December 29, with margins under pressure in SA from modest wage growth, high unemployment and power outages.

Rising sales in its Africa segment, which includes SA, were offset by a decline in the UK, where Brexit uncertainty and a shift to online shopping continued to weigh on store-based retail, the group said.

Sales at Truworths Africa rose 2.7% to R7.8bn, while retail sales at its UK-based Office segment fell 3.3% in pound terms to £151m (R2.8bn). Group retail sales rose 1.3% to R10.6bn.

In August, the company announced it had written down the value of its UK Office business, which it bought in 2015 for £256m, by R1.9bn.

Truworths said it had kept its interim dividend unchanged from the prior period at 249c.

Priorities included further integrating its physical and online retail offerings in SA, while in the UK there was an ongoing focus on merchandise control, the group said.

