Companies / Retail & Consumer

Weak UK and SA sales fray Truworths profits

20 February 2020 - 08:52 karl gernetzky
Truworths store in Illovo, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Truworths store in Illovo, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Retailer Truworths said on Thursday low consumer confidence in SA and the UK contributed to a fall in operating profit for its half-year to end-December, even as it managed sales growth in its Africa market.

Operating profit fell 2.3% to R2.3bn for the 26 weeks to December 29, with margins under pressure in SA from modest wage growth, high unemployment and power outages.

Rising sales in its Africa segment, which includes SA, were offset by a decline in the UK, where Brexit uncertainty and a shift to online shopping continued to weigh on store-based retail, the group said.

Sales at Truworths Africa rose 2.7% to R7.8bn, while retail sales at its UK-based Office segment fell 3.3% in pound terms to £151m (R2.8bn). Group retail sales rose 1.3% to R10.6bn.

In August, the company announced it had written down the value of its UK Office business, which it bought in 2015 for £256m, by R1.9bn.

Truworths said it had kept its interim dividend unchanged from the prior period at 249c.

Priorities included further integrating its physical and online retail offerings in SA, while in the UK there was an ongoing focus on merchandise control, the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Retail stocks face another tough year as economic growth sputters

Rising unemployment and the threat of load-shedding also cast a shadow over the sector
Companies
3 days ago

It’s not a bird or a plane, it’s SABMiller execs to the rescue

Retailing is seeing a major change of faces (and possibly fashion) as executives come and go
Companies
1 month ago

Truworths posts slim sales gain in tough retail market

The retailer says low consumer confidence and constrained spending in SA continue to hurt trading
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: What retailers will have to deal with in 2020

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price share price bounces back after transparency on what went wrong

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sales at Truworths Africa outperform its UK business

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.