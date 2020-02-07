Companies / Retail & Consumer

Italtile lowers growth outlook due to SA’s depressed prospects

The group expected revenue to pick up in its second half to end-June, but says escalating living costs could derail this

07 February 2020 - 08:41 karl gernetzky
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bathroom-ware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, said on Friday that it had given up hope for an improved second-half performance as SA consumers battle escalating living costs and limited wage inflation.

The group said in a trading update on Friday that system-wide turnover grew 1.4% to R5.4bn in its half year to end-December and it was now expecting a similar performance in its second half.

System-wide turnover refers to group turnover, including franchisees, but excludes sales from owned supply chain businesses to its stores.

“Consumer confidence and investment sentiment remained subdued in the absence of transformational economic and sociopolitical reforms, continued policy uncertainty and an increasingly unstable power supply,” the company said.

Household discretionary spend also remained severely constrained in the context of escalating living costs, limited wage inflation, high levels of personal debt, retrenchments and unprecedented unemployment rates, Italtile said.

Italtile expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be either flat or rise just 2% to 55.8c for its half year to end-December.

The company had faced a one-off cost of R39m during the period related to a broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) transaction.

Excluding this transaction, HEPS are expected to rise by between 6% and 8%, the company said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Italtile weathers the storm with strong interim results

The tiles manufacturer brushed aside constrained consumer discretionary spend, high joblessness and consumer indebtedness
Companies
11 months ago

Struggling economy hits defensive Italtile

The tile group reported surprisingly low festive-season sales, but its upper-end stores helped offset the weak performance from its CTM chain
Companies
1 year ago

Italtile manages to increase sales despite weak economy

Tile and sanitaryware manufacturer expects the second half of the financial year to be tough while retail store turnover in the first five months  ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Italtile sells stake to BEE entity

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Italtile to test lighting retail market

Companies / Industrials

Italtile declares special dividend thanks to excess cash

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.