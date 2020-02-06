Companies / Retail & Consumer

Anheuser-Busch InBev CFO Felipe Dutra to step down

06 February 2020 - 09:18 karl gernetzky
Anheuser-Busch InBev Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra presents the company's results during a news conference in Leuven, Belgium March 1, 2018. Picture: REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIR
Brewing conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) said on Thursday CFO Felipe Dutra will step down and be replaced by  Fernando Tennenbaum, the CFO of its Brazilian subsidiary Ambev.

Brazil is AB InBev's second-largest market behind the US, with Tennenbaum a 15-year veteran of the company.

“We would like to congratulate Fernando on being appointed our CFO. With deep functional expertise and strong technical knowledge, he is uniquely qualified to lead our finance function and actively support top-line growth through solid financial management,” said CEO Carlos Brito.

The company said the changes are part of “a well-established succession plan” and will be effective after AB InBev’s annual shareholders’ meeting, to be held on April 29.

Dutra will remain with the company during a transition period of several months after the succession is effective, the company said.

AB InBev also named David Almeida as chief strategy and technology officer and Nelson Jamel as chief people officer.

