Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff share price pushes past R2 as Pepco reports revenue increase

Steinhoff International’s share price is at a 10-month high on Wednesday, amid reports its Pepco group may be sold, and after an earnings update

05 February 2020 - 10:42 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Steinhoff International’s share price climbed a further 24.53% to a 10-month high on Wednesday morning, amid a solid earnings update from its Pepco business and reports that the business may soon be sold.

Pepco, which runs Poundland and Pepco discount chains in Europe, reported a 13.3% rise in revenue in its quarter to end-December, amid a rapid expansion of its store base.

Steinhoff’s share climbed to its best level since May 2019 on Wednesday morning, extending gains after a 47.22% surge on Tuesday. That came after Sky News reported that Poundland’s former owner, Advent International, had joined forces with two private equity firms to undertake a takeover that could value Pepco at £3.8bn (R73bn).

Steinhoff has been selling off assets and is battling for survival after uncovering a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017. This had caused a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders.

In morning trade on Wednesday Steinhoff’s share price was up 28.3% to R2.05, bringing its gains over the past five days to 134.48%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff shares leap nearly 30% amid reports of interest in Cofel and Pepco

Analysts say the rise as a vote of confidence that Steinhoff is continuing to cut off loss-making enterprises
Companies
18 hours ago

Poundland owner said to draw buyout firms Advent, Partners Group

Steinhoff International Holdings has been gauging interest from potential buyers alongside its preparations for an initial public offering
Companies
1 week ago

Steinhoff finalises Unitrans sale

Remaining stake will be sold as part of a broad-based BEE deal
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

