Steinhoff share price pushes past R2 as Pepco reports revenue increase

Steinhoff International’s share price climbed a further 24.53% to a 10-month high on Wednesday morning, amid a solid earnings update from its Pepco business and reports that the business may soon be sold.

Pepco, which runs Poundland and Pepco discount chains in Europe, reported a 13.3% rise in revenue in its quarter to end-December, amid a rapid expansion of its store base.

Steinhoff’s share climbed to its best level since May 2019 on Wednesday morning, extending gains after a 47.22% surge on Tuesday. That came after Sky News reported that Poundland’s former owner, Advent International, had joined forces with two private equity firms to undertake a takeover that could value Pepco at £3.8bn (R73bn).

Steinhoff has been selling off assets and is battling for survival after uncovering a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017. This had caused a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders.

In morning trade on Wednesday Steinhoff’s share price was up 28.3% to R2.05, bringing its gains over the past five days to 134.48%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za