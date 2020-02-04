Companies / Retail & Consumer Edcon sells its 167 CNA stores to Astoria Investments Edcon, the owner of Jet and Edgars, is selling the iconic newsagent as it not part of its core clothing, beauty and home categories BL PREMIUM

Edcon, which is battling for survival and is in the middle of a turnaround plan, said on Tuesday that it had sold its iconic CNA stores to a consortium headed by Astoria Investments.

The sale involves 167 stores, which will continue to trade under that brand name, Edcon said, without going into details on how much it will receive.