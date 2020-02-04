Edcon sells its 167 CNA stores to Astoria Investments
Edcon, the owner of Jet and Edgars, is selling the iconic newsagent as it not part of its core clothing, beauty and home categories
04 February 2020 - 12:29
UPDATED 04 February 2020 - 13:55
Edcon, which is battling for survival and is in the middle of a turnaround plan, said on Tuesday that it had sold its iconic CNA stores to a consortium headed by Astoria Investments.
The sale involves 167 stores, which will continue to trade under that brand name, Edcon said, without going into details on how much it will receive.
