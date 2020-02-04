CNA’s new chapter to put focus on books
Edcon, the owner of Jet and Edgars, is selling the iconic newsagent as it not part of its core clothing, beauty and home categories
04 February 2020 - 12:29
UPDATED 04 February 2020 - 23:58
Former Exclusive Books CEO Benjamin Trisk, who is part of a consortium that bought CNA from struggling Edcon, plans to sell fiction and other books written in African languages, in a bid to revive the stationery retailer’s fortunes.
Trisk and CNA’s new management staff will own 40% of the retailer, while JSE-listed Astoria Investments will hold 60%. The new owners want to capitalise on the retailer’s countrywide footprint of 167 stores and 125-year-old brand.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.