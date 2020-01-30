Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart warns of almost R1.4bn loss as SA consumers struggle

30 January 2020 - 08:24 karl gernetzky
Makro owner Massmart says it expects to post a headline loss of up to R1.226bn amid tough trading conditions and higher costs. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Makro owner Massmart says it expects to post a headline loss of up to R1.226bn amid tough trading conditions and higher costs. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Walmart-owned retailer Massmart, whose brands include Makro and Game, warned on Thursday it had swung into a loss in its year to end-December, as SA’s consumers cut back on higher-margin durable goods such as kitchenware and electronics.

In addition to trading disruptions caused by “aggressive” load-shedding in early December, consumers continued to prioritise spending on non-durables, such as food, the company said. During its second half, general merchandise sales — the group's biggest and highest-margin category — fell 2.6%.

The JSE’s general retail index was the worst-performing index in  2019, falling 21.88%, with Massmart’s share price halving.

Retailers have reported that consumers are cutting back on spending amid slow wage growth, rising fuel costs and a VAT hike.

The company expects to post a headline loss of up to R1.226bn for the period, from earnings of R901.2m previously, with that figure exacerbated by the effect of a change in accounting standards.

The group’s net loss, including the effect of accounting standards that bring leases onto the balance sheet, could be as much as R1.385bn, the company said.

Excluding the accounting change, the group is expecting a net loss of between R862.6m and R951.4m, from a profit of R888.6m previously.

Sales grew 3% during the year, resulting in total sales of R93.bn, Massmart said.

The retailer, which announced in January it could retrench about 3% of its workforce, said on Thursday it will also implement an organisational shake-up.

The group’s four divisions will be reorganised into two business units from the beginning of February.

Massmart Retail will comprise the Builders, Game, DionWired and Cambridge Food trading brands.

Massmart Wholesale will take in Makro, Shield and the group’s wholesale cash brands.

This would allow Massmart to leverage group-wide procurement and harmonise business practices, the group said.

The company also expects the writedown from the effect of closing up to 34 DionWired and Masscash stores to be in a range of R200m and R250m before tax.

In morning trade Massmart’s share was down 4.95% to R48.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Big landlords not worried about DionWired closures

Mall owners say they can fill vacant space quickly if Massmart closes electronic retailer’s outlets
Companies
2 weeks ago

Massmart’s jobs shock adds to SA’s unemployment crisis

Walmart-owned firm could axe almost 1,500 workers and shut 23 DionWired electronics and 11 Masscash outlets
Companies
2 weeks ago

Not a great start to 2020 for SA’s retail sector

It is becoming increasingly evident that Walmart substantially overpaid for Massmart back in 2011
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Massmart begins retrenchment talks

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Walmart veteran aims to renew Massmart units

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retailers Massmart, Truworths and Woolworths stagger on as consumers struggle

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.