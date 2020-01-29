Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence Mac Dougall to retire

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence Mac Dougall, who had to steer SA’s largest food producer through the listeriosis crisis in 2018, will retire at the end of January.

Mac Dougall has reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63, and will be replaced by current CFO Noel Doyle, the company said. Mac Dougall will exit the company at the end of March to ensure a smooth handover.

Tiger Brands’ share price has declined almost 40% since Mac Dougall was appointed in May 2016, falling a similar amount in 2018, when the company grappled with a listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people.