Edcon CEO responds to angry customers on Twitter
Grant Pattison acknowledged the problems with the group’s customer contact centre, saying it will now be brought in-house
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison has responded directly to angry customers on Twitter, addressing their grievances while also informing them that customer service will be brought in-house in January.
Pattison informed Twitter users that “our customer contact centre has been badly outsourced for the past several years,” adding that it would be insourced at the end of January.
“We believe service levels will improve as we take control again,” he said.
Edcon, the owner of Edgars and CNA, is battling for survival, and is in the middle of a turnaround plan which includes a heavy focus on credit sales.
In March Edcon secured a R2.7bn capitalisation plan in which lenders, including the Public Investment Corporation, freed it of all interest-bearing debt in exchange for shareholdings.