Edcon CEO gives angry customers tweet relief
Grant Pattison has dived in where not many bosses go — responding directly to complaints
27 January 2020 - 11:27
UPDATED 27 January 2020 - 14:52
In a novel move for a CEO in SA, where customer complaints are often left to subordinates, Edcon’s Grant Pattison has adopted a refreshingly different approach.
Pattison has taken to Twitter to respond directly to customer grievances lodged on the platform, with assurances their problems would be resolved.
