Edcon CEO gives angry customers tweet relief Grant Pattison has dived in where not many bosses go — responding directly to complaints

In a novel move for a CEO in SA, where customer complaints are often left to subordinates, Edcon’s Grant Pattison has adopted a refreshingly different approach.

Pattison has taken to Twitter to respond directly to customer grievances lodged on the platform, with assurances their problems would be resolved.