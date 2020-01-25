Companies / Retail & Consumer

Poundland owner said to draw buyout firms Advent, Partners Group

Steinhoff International Holdings has been gauging interest from potential buyers alongside its preparations for an initial public offering

25 January 2020 - 10:22 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Steinhoff International Holdings’s European retail unit, which runs the Pepco and Poundland discount chains, is attracting interest from buyout firms, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Advent International and Partners Group Holding are among private equity firms considering bids for Pepco Group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Steinhoff has been gauging interest from potential buyers alongside its preparations for an initial public offering, the people said. Steinhoff is seeking to value Pepco Group at more than €4bn in any sale, two of the people said.

No final decisions have been made, and there is no certainty the buyout firms will proceed with formal offers, the people said. Representatives for Pepco Group, Advent and Partners Group declined to comment while Steinhoff did not immediately respond.

Steinhoff, the scandal-ridden SA retailer, said in November it is evaluating strategic options for Pepco Group including a potential listing. The business, formerly known as Pepkor Europe, has about 2,700 stores in 14 countries.

Pepco Group is run by Andy Bond, the former CEO of UK supermarket chain Asda. Its operations include the Pepco discount clothing and décor chain, which has a presence in eastern European markets like Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.

The company also runs Poundland stores in the UK, where most items are sold for £1, and Dealz outlets in Ireland, Spain and Poland. Bond said in September he expects the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to rise about 18% in the latest financial year.

Ebitda for the year ended September 2019 is estimated between €320m and €330m, he said. Any transaction would add to the $249bn of private-equity deals announced in Europe over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Advent completed its £4bn takeover of UK defence supplier Cobham this month.

Bloomberg

Back-to-school shopping lifts Pepkor sales

Pep and Ackermans stores recorded double-digit sales growth in the first three weeks of the year
Companies
1 day ago

‘Media has not been muzzled’, says Steinhoff

Report about company collapse was not produced to whet the thirst of investigative journalists such as the FM editor, firm says
News & Fox
1 week ago

Hot stocks 2020: is this the year of the big recovery?

It may seem that the JSE came out just about ahead last year, but that’s not a true reflection of what happened. Rather, as SA Inc stocks melted ...
Features
2 weeks ago

Steinhoff mulling IPO for Pepco as it expands across Europe

The sale of about a quarter of Pepco through an initial public offering could value the European retailer at more than €4bn
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PIC can challenge confidentiality claims that keep Steinhoff report under wraps

Companies

PIC to take legal action to force Steinhoff to release PwC report

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.