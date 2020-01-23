Companies / Retail & Consumer

Distribution unit gives Clicks sales a kick

23 January 2020 - 10:32 karl gernetzky
Clicks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Clicks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Medicine and beauty products retailer Clicks said the defensive of its products helped offset load-shedding and pressure on consumers during the 20 weeks to January 12, when group sales rose by almost double digits.

Retail sales grew 7.9% during the period and total group sales 9.9% to R12.9bn, with its distribution unit faring particularly well.

Clicks, which also owns Musica and The Body Shop, said its medicine distribution unit, United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD), had sales growth of 13.1% during the period.

UPD supplies medicines to Clicks and third-party clients including private hospital groups and independent pharmacies. 

Clicks group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said the strong trading performance in the weak consumer economy again demonstrated the resilience of the Clicks brand and the defensive nature of the health and beauty markets in which the group trades.

Clicks is considered a defensive stock by many analysts, as sales of beauty and health products are generally resilient during economic downturns.

“Our wide range of gifting and value offering, supported by the convenience of the Clicks chain’s extensive retail and pharmacy footprint, ensured that we maintained our robust sales momentum of recent years and sustained volume growth,” said Ramsunder.

Clicks’s share price was up 0.94% to R268 in morning trade on Thursday, having risen about 4.45% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Trade of the month: Clicks

Playing one stock off against another can be a smart move
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: How Clicks plans to increase its market share

CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results
Companies
2 months ago

Clicks homes in on local market share growth as it posts strong profit

‘Defensive’ offerings, an extensive footprint and a strong rewards programme help the group weather weak consumer demand
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Improved retail performance boosts Clicks to record high

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks homes in on local market share growth as it posts strong profit

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks eyes further market share amid double-digit sales growth

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.