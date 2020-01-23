Britain’s Morrisons cuts 3,000 management jobs

London — British supermarket group Morrisons plans to cut 3,000 management jobs as part of a workforce restructuring that will create 7,000 frontline jobs in its stores, it said on Thursday.

All of the company’s 492 UK stores will retain an overall manager but departmental roles — such as beers, wines and spirits managers — will be axed and managerial responsibilities for positions lost will be taken on by fewer managers with a broader remit.

“Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals, we will be supporting them through this process and there are jobs available for everybody who wants to continue to work at Morrisons,” said retail director David Lepley.

Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarkets chain by market share, has a total workforce of a little more than 97,000.

Along with the rest of Britain’s traditional big four grocers — market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda — Morrisons is chasing efficiency and cost savings to better compete with German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, which are winning market through aggressive expansion.