Richemont says double-digit Chinese sales growth offset Hong Kong problems

Sales grew 4% at constant exchange rates for its third quarter to end-December, boosted by strong growth in Europe and the Americas

17 January 2020 - 08:43 karl gernetzky
A Cartier store, operated by Richemont, is illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Johann Rupert’s Richemont, the luxury goods group that owns the Cartier brand, said on Friday double digit sales growth in China and Korea helped offset declining sales in Japan and Hong Kong, with sales rising 6% in the company’s third quarter to end-December.

Sales grew 4% at constant exchange rates compared to the prior comparative period, with temporary store closures in Hong Kong weighing on that market.

Sales in China and Korea grew by double digits, the group said, offsetting a “severe sales contraction” in Hong Kong.

Protests in the wealthy city have hit retail sales, with Bloomberg reporting on Tuesday that Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, the world’s second-most valuable jewellery chain, planned to shut 15 of its Hong Kong stores after their leases expire in 2020.

Richemont said on Friday sales in Japan decreased 7%, hit by lower tourist spending due to a strong Japanese yen,

Sales for the nine month period to end-December had increased 5% at constant exchange rates, the company said, saying its net cash position at the end of December stood at €2.4bn (R38bn), from €2.3bn previously.

In morning trade on Friday, Richemont's share price was up 3.01% to R118.03, a two-month high.  With Bloomberg

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

LVMH is dazzled by Tiffany, but counter bids may be on the way

In a luxury goods war, rivals Richemont and Kering might be wise to stay away from LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, writes Andrea Felsted
Opinion
2 months ago

The sparkle's all in the brand

LVMH bid points to a profound change in the jewellery business
Business
2 months ago

Louis Vuitton maker looking to buy US jeweller Tiffany

Luxury group LVMH made a takeover proposal that Tiffany is evaluating
Companies
2 months ago

