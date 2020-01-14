Woolworths CEO Ian Moir to depart in February

Retailer Woolworths says it has appointed a top executive for US fashion group Levi Strauss as its new group CEO with effect from February 17, replacing Ian Moir who spent over nine years at the helm of the David Jones owner.

There had been speculation regarding the departure of Moir, who was appointed CEO in November 2010. He will step down as the retailer grapples with its foray into Australia through the acquisition of David Jones, which Woolworths paid about R21bn for in 2014.

David Jones has seen a number of writedowns, with the valuation of the department store chain standing at about R9.6bn at the end of June, less than half of what Woolworths paid for it.

Moir will be replaced by Roy Bagattini (56), who is now executive vice-president and president for Levi Strauss Americas and had previously held executive roles in SABMiller internationally and in SA.

In addition to leading numerous merger and acquisition projects during the course of his career, Bagattini has spearheaded the turnaround of several companies and successfully driven their growth and expansion, Woolworths said on Tuesday.

“Roy has extensive operational, management and turnaround experience in global consumer and retail markets, which will prove invaluable as we continue to navigate the structural changes taking place in the retail sector and the challenges particular to our group,” said Woolworths chair Hubert Brody.

Woolworths’s share price has gained about 82% under Moir’s tenure It reached a high under him, pushing to R106.88 in November 2015.

In morning trade on Tuesday Woolworth's share price was up 3.71% to R49.88, putting it on track for its best performance in almost two months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za