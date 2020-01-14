Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir to depart in February

14 January 2020 - 08:35 karl gernetzky
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image:

Retailer Woolworths says it has appointed a top executive for US fashion group Levi Strauss as its new group CEO with effect from February 17, replacing Ian Moir who spent over nine years at the helm of the David Jones owner.

There had been speculation regarding the departure of Moir, who was appointed CEO in November 2010. He will step down as the retailer grapples with its foray into Australia through the acquisition of David Jones, which Woolworths paid about R21bn for in 2014.

David Jones has seen a number of writedowns, with the valuation of the department store chain standing at about R9.6bn at the end of June, less than half of what Woolworths paid for it.

Moir will be replaced by Roy Bagattini (56), who is now executive vice-president and president for Levi Strauss Americas and had previously held executive roles in SABMiller internationally and in SA.

In addition to leading numerous merger and acquisition projects during the course of his career, Bagattini has spearheaded the turnaround of several companies and successfully driven their growth and expansion, Woolworths said on Tuesday.

“Roy has extensive operational, management and turnaround experience in global consumer and retail markets, which will prove invaluable as we continue to navigate the structural changes taking place in the retail sector and the challenges particular to our group,” said Woolworths chair Hubert Brody.

Woolworths’s share price has gained about 82% under Moir’s tenure It reached a high under him, pushing to R106.88 in November 2015.

In morning trade on Tuesday Woolworth's share price was up 3.71% to R49.88, putting it on track for its best performance in almost two months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Retailers Massmart, Truworths and Woolworths stagger on as consumers struggle

The sector’s performance is unlikely to improve until the economy turns the corner on poor growth and high unemployment
Companies
2 months ago

Woolworths SA CEO the only executive to get short-term bonus in financial 2019

Zyda Rylands’ R2.1m short-term incentive helped bump up her total remuneration to R12m
Companies
3 months ago

Woolworths’ Ian Moir says hindsight is a wonderful thing

Acquiring Australia’s David Jones for $2bn was a mistake, he admits, but is convinced that the worst is over
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

More pain could be in store for the retail sector

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths defends CEO’s pay

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths carves out market share as food and fashion sales jump

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.