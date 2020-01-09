Tesco wins battle of the supermarkets and lifts UK sales

London — Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, rode out a “subdued” Christmas to lift UK sales by 0.1%, enough to beat its main rivals amid the toughest high street conditions in years.

CEO Dave Lewis said Tesco’s UK stores delivered the best operational performance of his five-year tenure.

“That combination of a compelling offer delivered brilliantly well and helped us to outperform the market even against a challenging backdrop,” he said on Thursday.

Tesco sold more food on December 23 than on any other day in its 100-year-old history, Lewis said, with 890,000 customers served in a single peak hour of trading.

Britain’s biggest supermarkets — Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Walmart-owned Asda and Morrisons — recorded the lowest sales growth over the Christmas trading period for five years, industry data has shown. Shoppers were cautious in 2019 as wage growth slowed and political uncertainty gripped the country. A resounding election victory for Boris Johnson in December broke the deadlock, but it did not release any pent-up demand, Lewis said.

Tesco, which has a 27.4% share of Britain’s grocery market, also updated on trading in the third quarter period before Christmas, when like-for-like sales fell by 0.4%, before customers returned to stores for Christmas.

Shares in Tesco were trading up 2% in midmorning on Thursday, as analysts at Jefferies said the return to like-for-like sales growth was an encouraging sign of sustainable progress in the UK.