McDonald’s rolls out plant-based Beyond Meat in Canada

The ‘PLT’ sandwiches — plant, lettuce and tomato with Beyond Meat’s pea-based patties — will be available for 12 weeks starting January 14

08 January 2020 - 13:48 Deena Shanker
A McDonald's "PLT" burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in London, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MOE DOIRON
New York — McDonald’s and Beyond Meat are expanding their partnership — a significant step forward for the fast-growing faux meat producer.

Fifty-two restaurants in Southwestern Ontario will now serve the “PLT” sandwiches — plant, lettuce and tomato that feature Beyond Meat’s pea-based patties — for 12 weeks starting January 14.

“As we expand the test, we’re continuing to listen to our guests across Southwestern Ontario and assess the appetite for a plant-based alternative within the McDonald’s menu,” Michaela Charette, head of consumer insights at McDonald’s Canada, said in a statement.

The companies announced in September that the world’s largest restaurant chain would sell the sandwiches in 28 stores in Ontario in a test run. 

“We’re pleased that McDonald’s customers have shared that they are enjoying the plant-based burger,“ said a Beyond Meat spokesperson. McDonald’s also sells an imitation meat burger with a product from Nestlé in Germany.

Beyond Meat has rapidly spread across the restaurant industry in recent years and now has products in more than 7,000 Dunkin’ stores across Canada, as well as at chains such as Del Taco, Carl’s Jr, and Denny’s. McDonald’s scale — with roughly 14,000 locations in the US alone — represents a unique challenge and opportunity for the company.

Competitor Impossible Foods has already rolled out a hamburger at US Burger King outlets and this week announced that an Impossible Croissan’wich, a sandwich with the new Impossible Sausage, would be launched in five test markets at the end of January.

Impossible Foods, which makes a soy-based patty, had experienced a shortage at times as it ramped up production to meet widespread demand, but announced a deal in July with global food producer OSI Group to expand production.

Bloomberg 

