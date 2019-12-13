Taste says Domino’s International is financially supporting its pizza disposal

Taste Holdings, which is shifting its focus away from fast foods towards luxury goods, said on Friday Domino’s International was financially supporting its bid to sell the SA franchise of the pizza chain.

Domino’s is the last remaining food business of Taste, whose share price has plunged to 3c from a high of R5.25 in July 2019.

Taste said in November it was unable to expand its network of chains sufficiently to reach its profit targets, and intends to dispose of Starbucks, Domino’s, Maxi’s and The Fish & Chips Co.

The company disposed of Starbucks for R7m in December, also selling Maxi’s and The Fish & Chips Co in the same month.

The group intends to become a luxury retail group consisting of NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World’s Finest Watches.

The group said on Friday it continued to seek buyers for Domino’s, and was getting financial support assistance from Domino’s International, though it did not go into details.

It said it had received loans from two shareholder worth R14m to support its strategic shift to luxury goods.

Group revenue during its six months to end-August fell 10% to R421m, with revenue in its food division falling 18% to R204m.

Revenue at its luxury goods division fell 2% to R217m, with the group reporting a loss for the period of R85.5m from a loss of R74.1m previously.

