Cash-flush Nestlé’s CEO will look to niche market until the next big acquisition

Zurich — Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider keeps cutting the sugar and fat. The question is what he’ll add to spur growth at the world’s biggest food company.

In the CEO’s second-biggest disposal, the Swiss company sold its US ice cream business to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners for $4bn.

That adds the Häagen-Dazs and Drumstick brands to Baby Ruth and Butterfinger chocolate bars on Schneider’s list of disposals, with luncheon meat maker Herta and two ailing Chinese candy and food brands still on the block. Nestlé further bolstered its cash pile with a $10bn sale of its skin health business earlier this year.

Schneider has said he’s focusing on growth categories like coffee, pet food, baby nutrition, water and consumer health. At Nestlé’s most recent financial update, he signalled an appetite for deals. Since taking over almost three years ago, however, he’s done more selling than buying.

Therein lies Nestlé’s conundrum: the maker of Nescafe already enjoys a dominant position in many markets, meaning large purchases would be complicated by competition concerns. Smaller deals won’t move the needle much.

“Nestlé is a bit more constrained when it comes to big acquisitions, because in the areas they want to grow they’re already a very strong player,” said Patrik Schwendimann, an analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

Schneider’s largest acquisition so far was last year’s $7.2bn splurge on the right to market Starbucks products, including coffee capsules for the Nespresso system. Nestlé has also paid $2.3bn for dietary supplements maker Atrium Innovations.

But Nestlé is sitting on loads of cash and its current $20bn share buyback programme could be scaled down in the case of sizeable acquisitions. The company also has a 23% stake in L’Oreal that could be sold to finance purchases. Some investors have taken the Atrium deal as a sign Schneider is planning to expand in consumer health.

“I expect a bigger acquisition — the question mark is on timing,” said Alain Oberhuber, an analyst at MainFirst Bank. He anticipates further divestments in 2020 before Schneider moves to make a large acquisition in medical nutrition or health sciences around 2021.

A Nestlé representative declined to comment.

The ice cream deal bolsters a joint venture called Froneri, which was created in 2016 when the Swiss company merged European frozen dessert brands with PAI-owned R&R. It creates a stronger challenger to Unilever, the global leader in ice cream with the Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum brands. For Nestlé, however, the sale marks another retrenchment in the US.

Possible targets to buy include Danone’s medical-nutrition business or Fresenius Kabi’s nutrition unit, which could be worth $2bn to $6bn, Oberhuber estimated. One purchase that might require Nestlé to sell its L’Oreal stake would be a move for Abbott Laboratories’ infant- and medical-nutrition businesses, which could fetch $30bn, he estimated.

CFO Francois-Xavier Roger recently signalled that Nestlé could also make acquisitions outside the product segments that Schneider has targeted. At a Sanford C Bernstein conference in September, he pointed to the strong performance of KitKat chocolate and the Maggi soup and seasonings business in emerging markets after being asked whether deal-making activity should be expected to focus on the core categories.

Maggi is growing more than 10% in emerging markets. Strong growth in Asia for oyster and soy sauces could make flavourings one area to expand in outside core categories, according to Nico von Stackelberg, an analyst at Liberum.

If no big targets turn up, the company is expected to continue buying in niche areas that it’s bolstered over the past few years, such as vegan food.

“Lacking the opportunity of big acquisitions, smaller ones could be found in local coffee brands, for example in emerging markets or the plant-based space,” Schwendimann said.

Bloomberg