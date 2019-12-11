Companies / Retail & Consumer Walmart veteran aims to renew Massmart units BL PREMIUM

The new CEO of Walmart-owned Massmart says he wants the group businesses to procure products together and negotiate bigger discounts instead of operating in “silos”.

American Mitchell Slape, the first Walmart insider to be brought in from the US to revitalise the struggling company, has given few public interviews since he started in September. He says he has been meeting shoppers, staff and the management of different stores.