Companies / Retail & Consumer

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi rebooting joint operations

A new alliance operating board is part of a revamped governance structure needed to ensure there can be no Carlos Ghosn-type in charge

29 November 2019 - 12:20 GV De Clercq and Gilles Guillaume
Renault chair Jean-Dominique Senard. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Renault chair Jean-Dominique Senard. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Paris — Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to appoint a general secretary at the helm of their partnership to boost co-operation and reboot joint operations after the departure of former alliance supremo Carlos Ghosn.

France’s Renault is trying to repair relations with its Japanese partners after they were shaken by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago on financial misconduct charges, which the alliance’s founder denies.

The scandal disrupted efforts to roll out industrial projects together and find cost savings — increasingly vital as global vehicle demand falters — as Renault and Nissan shook up their teams in an effort to stabilise their business.

“This alliance executive will be key for co-ordinating and facilitating several major alliance projects to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies,” the groups said in a joint statement.

A source close to Renault said the future general secretary had already been recruited, describing him as francophone, but declined to give more details.

The new head of the three-pronged partnership will report to the alliance operating board and the group CEOs in a departure from the structure in which Ghosn was an all-powerful figure.

Set up in April, the new board is a key element of a revamped corporate governance structure set in motion by Renault and alliance president Jean-Dominique Senard, who arrived at the French carmaker in January.

The board alternates its monthly meetings between France and Japan.

A source at Renault said that a future common platform for electric vehicles will be one of the alliance board’s key targets.

Renault is also looking for a new CEO. Financial chief Clotilde Delbos has taken on the job on an interim basis.

Reuters

Nissan’s Ghosn decries all charges and Japan’s ‘hostage justice’

The former Nissan CEO says the allegations and subsequent charges stem from resentment within the car maker itself
World
1 month ago

Nissan names Makoto Uchida CEO

Uchida is Nissan’s third boss in as many years, and will need to address falling profits as well as execute a big restructuring
Companies
1 month ago

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa forced out over inflated bonuses scandal

Carlos Ghosn’s handpicked successor asked to leave over a scandal involving inflated stock-linked bonuses
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Renault edges out Suzuki in economy battle

Life / Motoring

Carlos Ghosn tethered to Tokyo with no trial date in sight

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.