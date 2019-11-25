Companies / Retail & Consumer FOOD PRODUCER Tiger Brands looks to rest of Africa — with new plan BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands is mulling rolling the dice again in the rest of Africa, four years after heavy losses in its Nigerian operations forced SA’s largest food producer to scale back on cross-border expansion.

The maker of Oros juice, Koo canned food and Tastic rice has been pulling back elsewhere on the continent, selling loss-making businesses in Nigeria and East Africa in a refreshed strategy under CEO Lawrence MacDougall, who took over from Peter Matlare in 2016.