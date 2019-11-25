Companies / Retail & Consumer COMPETITION BODY Shoprite contests bid to fine it R15bn BL PREMIUM

Shoprite’s lawyers said on Friday the Competition Commission’s unprecedented attempt to hold it liable for up to R15bn for subsidiary Computicket’s alleged anticompetitive behaviour was a "transparent attempt" to grab more money.

Computicket and Shoprite are facing joint charges by the commission for allegedly breaching competition law with three year-long exclusivity agreements with event organisers, which ensured Computicket was the sole seller of tickets for festivals and concerts.