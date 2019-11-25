COMPETITION BODY
Shoprite contests bid to fine it R15bn
25 November 2019 - 05:10
Shoprite’s lawyers said on Friday the Competition Commission’s unprecedented attempt to hold it liable for up to R15bn for subsidiary Computicket’s alleged anticompetitive behaviour was a "transparent attempt" to grab more money.
Computicket and Shoprite are facing joint charges by the commission for allegedly breaching competition law with three year-long exclusivity agreements with event organisers, which ensured Computicket was the sole seller of tickets for festivals and concerts.
