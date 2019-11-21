Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tsogo Sun Gaming doubles down on cutting costs after unbundling

Tsogo Sun recently unbundled it hotel and gaming assets, with the latter expecting cost cutting to be evident in its next financial year

21 November 2019 - 09:21 karl gernetzky
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN
Casino operator Tsogo Sun Gaming said on Thursday it remained focused on cutting head-office costs and addressing debt, saying it expected this to pay off in the next financial year.

Net finance costs jumped 54% to R562m in its six months to end-September resulting from a transfer of R2.2bn in debt from the hotel division to the gaming division.

The group's hotel division was unbundled from its casino and entertainment division in June, with the two companies now listed separately on the JSE.

Tsogo Sun Gaming said on Thursday  that total income during the period increased 3% to R4.6bn, with margins remaining consistent.

Total group adjusted headline earnings fell 13% to R723m.

The company has been seeking to cut head-office costs after the unbundling, saying it wants to improve operational efficiencies.

