Takeaway still misjudges Just Eat’s needs, says Prosus

Naspers’s newly listed internet arm Prosus is in a bidding war for UK-based online food delivery group Just Eat

20 November 2019 - 13:39 karl gernetzky
Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL
Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL

Netherlands-based Prosus said on Thursday that Takeaway.com, its rival for Just Eat, continues to underestimate the value of the online delivery platform as a December 11 deadline for its offer looms.

On Wednesday, Takeway declared the offer period for its all-share bid open, with Prosus once again appealing to Just Eat shareholders to reject the offer, and consider the future of the company.

“Takeaway continues to underestimate the scale of Just Eat’s required transformation and the investment needed in own-delivery, marketing, product and technology,” Prosus said, adding that without substantial further investment, Just Eat will continue to under perform.

The financial terms of Takeaway’s offer document is unchanged from August.

According to Reuters, the Takeaway offer values Just Eat at 698p or £4.76bn (R90bn). The offer also runs December 11 and will be declared unconditional on January 31 if 75% of Just Eat shareholders tender their shares.

Prosus offered 710p per share in cash for Just Eat.

Our cash offer provides compelling and certain value to shareholders at a premium to the Takeaway offer and removes the downside risk for Just Eat’s shareholders,” said Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk.

“We believe that the Takeaway offer underestimates the substantial investment required in Just Eat to recapture market share and improve performance in an increasingly competitive sector undergoing global transformation,” said van Dijk.

Earlier in November Prosus published its offer document and lowered the threshold for shareholder approval to 75% from 90%, which is in line with a rival bid from Amsterdam-based Takeaway, although the quantum of the offer remains unchanged.

With Reuters

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Prosus is not giving up on Just Eat

The food space is very, very, very large, says Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk
1 week ago

Takeaway adjusts offer for Just Eat to thwart rival Prosus

Deal would create one of the biggest food delivery groups outside China
2 weeks ago

JSE on track for second week of gains on Friday

The local bourse will need to lose more than 1.47% for a weekly loss on Friday, and faces mixed Asian markets at its start
1 week ago

Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Mining
Companies / Retail & Consumer
Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Mining

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

