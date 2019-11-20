Lewis gets a lift from UFO

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group has reported double-digit growth in net profit for its six months to end-September, amid healthy revenue growth at recently acquired United Furniture Outlets (UFO).

Group revenue increased 6.1% to R3.1bn, with merchandise sales rising 6.4% to R1.7bn, the company said on Wednesday. UFO, which it acquired in 2018, saw sales growth of 8.8%.

The group’s traditional retail brands Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares increased sales by 3.7%.

Operating profit increased 25.7% to R243.5m, but rose 8.9% excluding the effects of accounting changes. The group has adopted standards that bring leases onto its balance sheet.

Lewis traditionally focuses on low-income earners and runs 787 stores across Southern Africa. UFO targets middle-to-upper income consumers.

During the period, group credit sales rose 8.1%, while cash sales grew 4.1%.

The company upped its dividend 14.3% to 120c a share, but warned on Wednesday trading conditions in SA are not expected to improve in the short to medium term.

The company is ramping up marketing activity to drive sales growth, saying it will expand its participation in Black Friday.

“The group is also planning for robust festive season trading which will be supported by strong promotional campaigns and new merchandise ranges,” the statement read.

CEO Johan Enslin said the credit health of the group’s customer base continued to improve despite the weak consumer credit environment.

Credit collection rates improved from 77.2% to 79.6% which contributed to debtor costs declining by 0.4%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za