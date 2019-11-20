Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis gets a lift from UFO

20 November 2019 - 07:39 karl gernetzky
Lewis Group has 779 outlets. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Lewis Group has 779 outlets. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group has reported double-digit growth in net profit for its six months to end-September, amid healthy revenue growth at recently acquired United Furniture Outlets (UFO).

Group revenue increased 6.1% to R3.1bn, with merchandise sales rising 6.4% to R1.7bn, the company said on Wednesday. UFO, which it acquired in 2018, saw sales growth of 8.8%.

The group’s traditional retail brands Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares increased sales by 3.7%.

Operating profit increased 25.7% to R243.5m, but rose 8.9% excluding the effects of accounting changes. The group has adopted standards that bring leases onto its balance sheet.

Lewis traditionally focuses on low-income earners and runs 787 stores across Southern Africa. UFO targets middle-to-upper income consumers.

During the period, group credit sales rose 8.1%, while cash sales grew 4.1%.

The company upped its dividend 14.3% to 120c a share, but warned on Wednesday trading conditions in SA are not expected to improve in the short to medium term.

The company is ramping up marketing activity to drive sales growth, saying it will expand its participation in Black Friday.

“The group is also planning for robust festive season trading which will be supported by strong promotional campaigns and new merchandise ranges,” the statement read.

CEO Johan Enslin said the credit health of the group’s customer base continued to improve despite the weak consumer credit environment.

Credit collection rates improved from 77.2% to 79.6% which contributed to debtor costs declining by 0.4%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Lewis Group says full-year earnings rose as much as 25%

Lewis says it is boosted by ‘the continued turnaround in the performance of … Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares’
Companies
6 months ago

Struggling economies affect global Christmas campaign offerings

Christmas advertising has taken a change in direction to compensate for the challenging 2018 retailers have had in a tough economic climate
News & Insights
11 months ago

How Lewis does well in tough times

Structural changes to its sector in SA have favoured Lewis, and the group has also increased its cross-border reach
Money & Investing
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cash is king for Lewis as it repositions

Business

Cash retail chain and new credit rules boost Lewis Group’s bottomline

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Consolidation in the furniture sector has boosted survivors such as Lewis

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.