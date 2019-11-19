Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why Astral’s profit slumped

Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

19 November 2019 - 11:35 Business Day TV
Astral released its full-year numbers on Monday, reporting a 55% plunge in earnings due to the group’s poultry division being hit by higher feed costs.

The company’s feed division, however, benefited from a rise in raw material prices, helping to boost revenue by 6.1%.

CEO Chris Schutte joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.

