Taste Holdings loses its appetite for Maxi’s and Fish & Chip

Taste Holdings said on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to sell its food brands Maxi’s and The Fish & Chip Company as part of its new strategy to focus on its luxury goods division.

This follows the company saying earlier in November that it will exit international coffee brand Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza.

This will leave the group with its luxury companies NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World’s Finest Watches. “The outcome of this strategy will be for Taste to become a focused, luxury retail group,” the company said.

The Starbucks SA franchise was sold by the group earlier in the month for R7m after it struggled to get the finances to roll out the 200 more stores needed to keep it afloat. Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza cost the group more than R7m worth of royalty fees a year.

Taste said the Maxi’s and Fish & Chip disposal is expected to take effect from December 2.

Its share price was unchanged at 7c on Tuesday at noon.

