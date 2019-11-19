Companies / Retail & Consumer

Taste Holdings loses its appetite for Maxi’s and Fish & Chip

19 November 2019 - 13:05 Phumi Ramalepe
A Fish & Chip store. Picture: FISHANDCHIP.CO,ZA
A Fish & Chip store. Picture: FISHANDCHIP.CO,ZA

Taste Holdings said on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to sell its food brands Maxi’s and The Fish & Chip Company as part of its new strategy to focus on its luxury goods division.

This follows the company saying earlier in November that it will exit international coffee brand Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza. 

This will leave the group with its luxury companies NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World’s Finest Watches. “The outcome of this strategy will be for Taste to become a focused, luxury retail group,” the company said.

The Starbucks SA franchise was sold by the  group earlier in the  month for R7m after it struggled to get the finances to roll out the 200 more stores needed to keep it afloat. Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza cost the group more than R7m worth of royalty fees a year.

Taste said the Maxi’s and Fish & Chip disposal is expected to take effect from December 2. 

Its share price was unchanged at 7c on Tuesday at noon. 

ramalepep@businesslive.co.za

How Domino’s and Starbucks sank Taste Holdings

Taste’s ambitious plans to launch Starbucks and Domino’s in SA meant it flew too close to the sun
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Taste Holdings gives up on Starbucks amid focus on luxury goods

The group plans to sell its licences for the Domino’s Pizza chain and Starbucks coffee shops and will concentrate on its luxury goods division
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Starbucks operator Taste reports more losses stemming from ‘poor ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Taste's rights offer a little unpalatable

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.