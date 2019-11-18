Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s Australasian unit Greenlit to sell merchandise division

The brands affected by the transaction included Best & Less, Harris Scarfe, Postie and Debenhams Australia, which include 322 stores and more than 6,100 employees

18 November 2019 - 10:07 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

Embattled retailer Steinhoff, which is facing the prospect of multibillion-rand lawsuits that could bankrupt it, said on Monday its Australasian unit Greenlit will sell its merchandise division to Allegro Funds for an undisclosed amount.

The sale includes Best & Less, Harris Scarfe, Postie (New Zealand) and Debenhams Australia, which include 322 stores and more than 6,100 employees, the company said.

The transaction, which is expected to be complete by end-December, forms part of Greenlit’s strategy of refocusing on its household goods division, which includes furniture retail and logistics.

After the transaction, Greenlit Brands will comprise 319 retail stores with more than 3,800 employees across Australia and New Zealand. It will remain a wholly owned Steinhoff subsidiary.

“The sale of Greenlit Brands General Merchandise division is a further step in Steinhoff’s programme of planned divestments, as we continue with our announced strategy of simplifying the group’s portfolio and deleveraging our balance sheet,” said Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez.

Allegro Funds is an Australian private equity firm.

Steinhoff’s share price has lost almost half its value so far in 2019, and is facing the prospect of multibillion-rand lawsuits from aggrieved shareholders, with its share price collapsing since it said in 2017 that it had uncovered about a R10bn hole in its accounts.

Steinhoff’s share price was 1.08% lower at 92c in morning trade on Monday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff mulling IPO for Pepco as it expands across Europe

The sale of about a quarter of Pepco through an initial public offering could value the European retailer at more than €4bn
Companies
2 weeks ago

High equity multi-asset funds: The benefits of balance

At R514bn, the High Equity Multi-asset category is by far the largest in the unit trust sector
Companies
2 weeks ago

Fire sale by Markus Jooste has led to lower prices for Pierneefs

The former Steinhoff CEO has been selling various works through private dealers to raise funds, say sources
National
3 weeks ago

Steinhoff’s plan for litigants raises their ire

While it is understandable that Steinhoff wants to avoid legal judgment against it, delaying a chance of justice for the litigants does seem rather ...
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tribunal to probe Steinhoff and Kap for alleged cartel conduct

Companies / Industrials

Pepkor hit by R1.2bn writedown as building market contracts

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff may issue shares to settle multibillion-rand lawsuits

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.