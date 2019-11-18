Companies / Retail & Consumer NOMINATION BODY Shoprite CEO co-opted to find Christo Wiese’s replacement Unusual move appears to contrast sharply with the King code on corporate governance BL PREMIUM

Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht has joined the group’s nomination committee to provide certainty for management as the board battles to find a replacement for Christo Wiese.

This unusual move appears to contrast sharply with the King code on corporate governance, which recommends that all the members of the nomination committee should be nonexecutive directors.