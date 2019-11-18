Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rising maize prices eat into Pioneer Food profits

Company has managed to hold onto market share with its White Star maize brand, but has been unable to fully recover rising costs

18 November 2019 - 08:48 karl gernetzky
One of Pioneer Food's manufacturing operations. Picture: TMG
Pioneer Foods — owner of the Sasko bread, Liqui-Fruit and Ceres brands — said on Monday rising maize prices due to a disappointing harvest weighed on its results in the year to end-September, when it trimmed its total dividend by double digits.

The company said it has managed to hold onto market share with its White Star maize brand, but has been unable to fully recover rising costs.

Revenue rose 11% to R22.27bn and volumes 2%, but headline earnings per share fell 6% to 511c.

The company declared a total gross dividend of 324c, down 11% from the prior period, with adjusted operating profit falling 13.1% to R1.39bn.

Pioneer also produces brands such as Sasko, Weet-Bix, and Spekko rice, and operates three divisions: essential foods, groceries and international business.

The group said its export volumes into the rest of Africa were hit by currency volatility and constrained consumer markets, with dried-fruit exports experiencing a significant decline in pricing due to the US market’s higher-than-expected stock levels from the prior season.

Turkey also experienced a better harvest of wine fruit.

The group’s grocery division benefited from higher prices and better margins, with the long-life fruit juice business recording volume growth of 7%.

The company expects weak demand and muted consumer spending to continue in coming months.

“Recovering the underlying cost inflation from market pricing remains key in this low volume growth environment,” the company said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Time for Zeder to germinate its seeds

Zeder will be cash-flush once the sale of Pioneer Foods goes through. But what’s next for its leftover assets?
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Pioneer shareholders give nod to PepsiCo deal

Offer to buy owner of brands such as Sasko bread and Ceres juices is subject to competition authorities’ approval
Companies
1 month ago

PSG maintains optimism on SA as earnings surge 16%

Group CEO believes the country has already hit rock-bottom and the only way left is up
Companies
1 month ago

