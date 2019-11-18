Companies / Retail & Consumer Rent-a-wardrobe coming to your bedroom soon BL PREMIUM

Unless you’re Kate Middleton, who makes front-page headlines for recycling her outfits, no millennial or Instagram star would want to be caught in the same dress twice.

Not to worry. In the US, UK and Sweden, fashionistas can now rent a wardrobe using monthly subscription services similar to Netflix. Though the latest trend has yet to reach SA, Flux Trends forecaster Dion Chang says clothing rentals will inevitably reach this country soon and grow quickly.