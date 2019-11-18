Astral profits halve amid water disruptions

SA’s largest poultry producer, Astral Foods, said on Monday deteriorating municipal infrastructure that caused a water crisis at its Standerton facility resulted in a halving in profit for its year to end-September.

Load-shedding, the implementation of national minimum wage legislation, the water disruptions and a strike at its KwaZulu-Natal poultry operations resulted in extraordinary costs of about R223m during the period under review.

Astral said on Monday excluding these effects it would have reported one of its better performances since listing.

Group revenue rose 3.9% to R13.5bn, though operating profit in its poultry division decreased 74.5% to R371m, with the company experiencing water supply disruptions at its Goldi operation in Standerton during the period. This cost it R93m.

Group operating profit fell 55% to R882m, with the company’s total dividend down 56% to R9 for the year.

The company has previously said the Standerton poultry processing facility, Southern Africa’s largest, required 5.5 megalitres water daily to process 2-million broilers a week. It has blamed deteriorating municipal infrastructure for the disruptions.

The company expects raw material prices to remain high in the next months, with high levels of poultry imports from the US and Brazil.

“Astral’s earnings for the year under review were sharply down compared to a record profit in full year 2018,” said Astral CEO Chris Schutte.

“Substantially higher raw material costs leading to high feed prices, a 66% contribution to the total live cost of producing a broiler, together with lower poultry selling prices year-on-year, negatively impacted poultry margins,” he said.

• With Siseko Njobeni

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za