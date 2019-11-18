Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral profits halve amid water disruptions

Load-shedding, the implementation of the minimum wage and a strike at its KwaZulu-Natal poultry operations also contributed to extraordinary costs of about R223m

18 November 2019 - 07:47 karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA

SA’s largest poultry producer, Astral Foods, said on Monday deteriorating municipal infrastructure that caused a water crisis at its Standerton facility resulted in a halving in profit for its year to end-September.

Load-shedding, the implementation of national minimum wage legislation, the water disruptions and a strike at its KwaZulu-Natal poultry operations resulted in extraordinary costs of about R223m during the period under review.

Astral said on Monday excluding these effects it would have reported one of its better performances since listing.

Group revenue rose 3.9% to R13.5bn, though operating profit in its poultry division decreased 74.5% to R371m, with the company experiencing water supply disruptions at its Goldi operation in Standerton during the period. This cost it R93m.

Group operating profit fell 55% to R882m, with the company’s total dividend down 56% to R9 for the year.

The company has previously said the Standerton poultry processing facility, Southern Africa’s largest, required 5.5 megalitres water daily to process 2-million broilers a week. It has blamed deteriorating municipal infrastructure for the disruptions.

The company expects raw material prices to remain high in the next months, with high levels of poultry imports from the US and Brazil.

“Astral’s earnings for the year under review were sharply down compared to a record profit in full year 2018,” said Astral CEO Chris Schutte.

“Substantially higher raw material costs leading to high feed prices, a 66% contribution to the total live cost of producing a broiler, together with lower poultry selling prices year-on-year, negatively impacted poultry margins,” he said.

• With Siseko Njobeni

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

The health and wealth of SA’s poultry sector

Even factors as seemingly irrelevant as the attack on Saudi oil fields will affect SA’s poultry companies, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
2 weeks ago

Rising feed costs clip Astral’s wings

The poultry producer also says strikes and 'disappointing' consumer spending have taken a bite out of its profit margins
Companies
1 month ago

Going for growth

There are many undervalued gems in the agriculture sector for the patient value-orientated investor, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ANTHONY CLARK: Staying out of the henhouse

Companies / Investors Monthly

Astral says 15 people in hospital after Gauteng plant ammonia leak

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Astral CEO blasts government priorities as water cuts halve production

Companies / Land & Agriculture

EDITORIAL: Astral shines a harsh spotlight on municipalities

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.