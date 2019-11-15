Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor hit by R1.2bn writedown as building market contracts

The writedown of its Building Company could result in earnings falling by about a third, due to a slowdown in the market

15 November 2019 - 07:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Pepkor, previously Steinhoff Africa Retail, said on Thursday earnings for its year to end-September may fall by a third due to a contraction in the building materials market.

The company has written down its specialised materials company, The Building Company, by R1.2bn, with earnings per share expected to fall by between 22.1% and 32.1% compared with the 83.6c in the prior comparative period.

The group, whose brand’s include Pep, Ackermans, Incredible Connection and Timbercity, was a wholly owned subsidiary of Steinhoff until it was listed on the JSE in September 2017.

The Building Company represented 13% of Pepkor’s revenue and 3% of operating profit in the 2018 financial year.

Pepkor has reported that its major business segments had performed well, saying its defensive discount and value-market positioning had paid off. Headline earnings per share (Heps) was expected to rise by 7.7%-17.7% compared with the prior comparative period. Heps strips out one-off items, such as impairments.

No more Mr Midas: Shoprite shareholders snub Wiese

Shoprite’s CEO is doing lots of stuff right, but troubles in Africa and the boardroom make his life difficult
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Shoprite board member Shirley Zinn in shock resignation

Unexpected move comes days after minority shareholders raise concerns over the reappointment of chair Christo Wiese
Companies
1 week ago

Steinhoff mulling IPO for Pepco as it expands across Europe

The sale of about a quarter of Pepco through an initial public offering could value the European retailer at more than €4bn
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Wiese is right in trying to unlock value at Brait

Companies

Pepkor still barred from selling Tekkie Town after high court ruling

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tekkie Town founder slams Pepkor CEO over share scheme

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Did Pepkor chair Jayendra Naidoo’s fee come out of state pension fund?

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.