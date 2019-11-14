Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why retail sales were unchanged in September

NKC African Economics senior economist Elize Kruger discusses the data with Business Day TV

14 November 2019 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Retail sales came in flat in September, up a tepid 0.2% year on year and up 0.5% month on month, indicating that consumers seem to have tightened their purse strings.

General dealers, which account for half of the overall sales, fell 0.7%, while retailers in textiles, clothing footwear and leather goods grew 3%.

NKC African Economics senior economist Elize Kruger joined  Business Day TV to talk about the data.

