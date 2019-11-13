Luckin Coffee’s revenue exceeds forecasts as it chases Starbucks in China

Mumbai — Luckin Coffee, the chain that is trying to overtake Starbucks in China, reported better-than-expected revenue in its second set of quarterly results since going public.

The Xiamen, China-based company had net revenue of 1.54-billion yuan (R3.28bn) for the September quarter, according to a filing on Wednesday, compared with analyst estimates of 1.47-billion yuan. Net loss widened to 531.9-million yuan from 484.9-million yuan a year earlier.

Luckin’s latest results provided some comfort to investors who have been looking for progress in the company’s financial position. Shares climbed 7% premarket to trade above $20 each. The Chinese start-up has faced questions over its strategy of burning millions to lure customers with discounts as it tries to unseat Starbucks as the top java seller in the world’s biggest consumer market.

Luckin’s shares have advanced almost 12% since it was listed in the US in May at a time when many other start-ups such as Uber Technologies and WeWork have been scrutinised for spending heavily chasing blazing growth at the cost of profits. CFO Reinout Schakel said in August that Luckin, which went public in May, is on track to start breaking even at its individual locations in 2019.