Alibaba gets go ahead for Hong Kong listing, pleasing Beijing

It could be the Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering in almost a decade and as the Hang Seng has been hammered by ongoing protests

13 November 2019 - 13:07 Agency Staff
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China on May 16 2019. Picture: REUTERS / JASON LEE
Hong Kong — Chinese online retail titan Alibaba has been given the go-ahead to list shares in Hong Kong, reports said Wednesday, in what could be the city’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in almost a decade.

Approval for the sale will also give the city’s financial authorities a huge boost as Hong Kong has been battered by months of pro-democracy protests that have tarnished its image for security and hammered the Hang Seng index.

Asia’s biggest company will kick off a week-long roadshow from Wednesday as it looks to garner interest from institutional and retail investors, said Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba. It added, citing unnamed sources, that the share price will be agreed on November 20, with trading in the firm expected in the week of November 25.

However, Bloomberg News reported speculation on trading floors that the share sale could be affected the by protests that are racking the city, with the Central business district among the areas targeted by demonstrations.

Alibaba, which is already listed on New York’s Nasdaq, had planned to list earlier in the year but called it off owing to the city’s long-running pro-democracy protests and the China-US trade war.

If realised, the $15bn IPO would be the biggest since insurance giant AIA garnered $20.5bn in 2010. However, it is lower than the $20bn it had aimed to raise initially.

The listing also comes after the city’s exchange tweaked the rules to allow double listings, while CEO Carrie Lam has also been pushing Alibaba’s billionaire founder Jack Ma to sell shares in the city.

A second listing in Hong Kong will also curry favour with Beijing, which has sought to encourage its current and future big tech firms to list nearer to home after the loss of companies such as Alibaba and Baidu to Wall Street.

Mainland authorities have also stepped up moves to attract such firms, including launching a new technology board in Shanghai in July.

The sci-tech innovation board was launched as a battle with the US for technological supremacy heated up, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on tech leaders to become global champions, while the US has fought back in part by taking steps to clip the wings of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Alibaba has capitalised on the Chinese consumer’s love of e-commerce to dominate the sector in China and become one of the world’s most valuable companies.

On Monday it said consumers spent $38.3bn on its platforms during “Singles’ Day”, the world’s biggest 24-hour shopping event. That was up a quarter from the previous all-time high mark set last year.

AFP

Alibaba scores $38bn with the Singles’ Day crowd

However, overall sales growth was less than its inaugural 2009 event, reflecting how e-commerce sales in China are slowing
1 day ago

Chinese spending hits record high on Singles’ Day

E-commerce giant Alibaba rakes in $1bn in the first 68 seconds of the 24-hour shopping spree
1 day ago

Alibaba seeks $15bn in a Hong Kong share sale

Asia’s largest firm by market value is preparing for a hearing as mandated by companies that list on the Hong Kong bourse
5 days ago

