Elon Musk mocks Tesla short-seller in ‘Unicorn’ tweet

08 November 2019 - 18:51 Neha Malara
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to taunt short-seller David Einhorn in an open letter after the hedge fund owner wrote to clients about losing money on his short position in the Silicon Valley electric-car maker.

A copy of the letter posted by the ZeroGedge blog and dated October 30, quoted Einhorn as saying that his Greenlight Capital fund made material losses on Tesla in the second quarter.

“Unit sales in the June quarter improved more than we expected compared to the March quarter,” he wrote in the letter, according to the text posted on ZeroHedge.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla delivered about 95,200 vehicles in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 63,000 by the end of March.

Musk, who has a history of being playful on Twitter, posted his own letter, addressing Einhorn as “Dear Mr Unicorn (fabulous name btw)”. Einhorn means unicorn in German.

Greenlight Capital first rose to prominence for making a prescient call on Lehman Brothers’ accounting troubles before the firm’s collapse.

In 2018, it compared Tesla to Lehman and earlier in 2019 said the company appeared to be “on the brink” of failure.

“It is understandable that you wish to save face with your investors, given the losses you suffered from Tesla’s successful third quarter, especially since you’ve had several down years in performance and a sharp drop in assets under management from $15bn to $5bn,” Musk wrote. “You have our sympathies,” he added.

Musk invited Einhorn to meet him and tour Tesla’s facilities to learn about the company’s progress.

“Finally, please allow us to send you a small gift of short shorts to help you through this difficult time,” Musk said, signing off as “Treelon Musk”.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in China is set to go, with very optimistic targets

Elon Musk has predicted Tesla will make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai by the end of 2019 — and hints at a rate of 3,000 at some point
Tesla shares soar on news factory in China has started operating

CEO Elon Musk is optimistic that the Shanghai factory can start delivering Model Y vehicles by the middle of 2020
Self-drive Teslas cause parking-lot chaos

Problematic ‘Smart Summons’ feature opens debate on on who is to blame for crashes
