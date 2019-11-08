Elon Musk mocks Tesla short-seller in ‘Unicorn’ tweet

Bengaluru — Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to taunt short-seller David Einhorn in an open letter after the hedge fund owner wrote to clients about losing money on his short position in the Silicon Valley electric-car maker.

A copy of the letter posted by the ZeroGedge blog and dated October 30, quoted Einhorn as saying that his Greenlight Capital fund made material losses on Tesla in the second quarter.

“Unit sales in the June quarter improved more than we expected compared to the March quarter,” he wrote in the letter, according to the text posted on ZeroHedge.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla delivered about 95,200 vehicles in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 63,000 by the end of March.

Musk, who has a history of being playful on Twitter, posted his own letter, addressing Einhorn as “Dear Mr Unicorn (fabulous name btw)”. Einhorn means unicorn in German.