Retail sector deserves more love, says Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher praises the manufacturing and retail sectors as 'the single largest employers in the country'

If Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher were president for a day, he “would embrace the retail sector” as it is a big employer.

Brasher’s comments come as SA wrestles with the highest unemployment rate in more than a decade. The rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point to 29.1% during the third quarter of 2019, according to data from Stats SA released in October.