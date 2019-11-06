Retail sector deserves more love, says Pick n Pay CEO
Richard Brasher praises the manufacturing and retail sectors as ‘the single largest employers in the country’
06 November 2019 - 13:10
If Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher were president for a day, he “would embrace the retail sector” as it is a big employer.
Brasher’s comments come as SA wrestles with the highest unemployment rate in more than a decade. The rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point to 29.1% during the third quarter of 2019, according to data from Stats SA released in October.
