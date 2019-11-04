Companies / Retail & Consumer

Xenophobic attacks hit Shoprite’s international sales

SA’s largest grocer reviews its return on capital invested in Africa after currency devaluations and a need to close stores in Nigeria due to a backlash weighed on results

04 November 2019 - 10:05 karl gernetzky
Shoprite. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
SA’s largest grocer, Shoprite, said on Monday xenophobic violence weighed on turnover in its first quarter to end-September, with the management conducting a performance review after non-SA sales declined 4.9%.

Currency devaluations and a need to close stores in Nigeria due to a backlash against xenophobic violence in SA weighed on the group’s results, with Shoprite saying on Monday it is reviewing its return on capital invested in Africa.

The group’s core business, Supermarkets SA, grew sales 10.3% in the quarter, gaining market share, and led by its Usave division.

The group said on Monday its Xtra Saving Rewards programme has exceeded expectations, rolling out in all Checkers stores nationally, and experiencing more than a million customers subscribe during a single week.

“This launch aligns with the group’s focus to ensure our customers save more every day, paving the way for smarter decision-making and precision retailing, the statement reads.

“It also unlocks alternate revenue streams from existing and new customers.”

Across the group’s three supermarket trading brands — Usave, Shoprite and Checkers — 15 new stores were opened.

This includes eight Usaves, four of them the smaller eKasi format, four Shoprites and three Checkers stores.

Shoprite’s share price was up 4.15% to R14.90, paring its year-to-date loss to 24.76%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE green light for vote on new Shoprite board member

Former Pepkor CEO Jan le Roux might join Shoprite’s board, says he will champion black economic empowerment
Companies
23 hours ago

Shoprite investor group moves against Christo Wiese’s dominance

Concern expressed over recent ‘corporate implosions facilitated by one very dominant individual director’
Companies
4 days ago

Pick n Pay targets the top-end grocery shopper

Their offering has been quite confused over the last two years because they try and serve all tiers of customers within one brand of stores
Business
1 week ago

