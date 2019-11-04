Small investors send message to Shoprite
Christo Wiese unhappy after shareholder nomination gets 16% of vote for a seat on board at AGM
04 November 2019 - 23:47
Shoprite’s second-largest individual shareholder Jan le Roux failed to get enough votes for a seat on the board but got almost the same level of support from minority shareholders as chair Christo Wiese did for his reappointment.
After an unusually tense annual general meeting (AGM) Le Roux got 16% support for his nomination, way short of the 50% needed to secure a seat.
