Shoprite's Christo Wiese reappointed as chair Second-largest shareholder Jan le Roux fails to be appointed to board

Shoprite’s second-largest individual shareholder Jan le Roux failed to secure sufficient votes for a board seat but got almost the same level of support from minority shareholders as long-standing chair Christo Wiese did for his reappointment.

The outcome of an unusually tense annual general meeting (AGM) saw Le Roux get 16% support for his nomination, falling way short of the 50% needed to secure a seat on the board.