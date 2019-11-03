Companies / Retail & Consumer JSE gives all-clear to vote on appointment of new Shoprite board member Former Pepkor CEO Jan le Roux might join Shoprite’s board, says he will champion black economic empowerment BL PREMIUM

The JSE has given Shoprite shareholders the go-ahead to vote on the appointment of a board member, a victory for minority investors seeking to inject retail experience and limit top shareholder Christo Wiese’s possible dominance in Africa’s largest grocer.

The unprecedented nomination by a minority investor of retail veteran Jan le Roux, who has been in the industry for more than two decades including a stint as CEO of Pepkor in the 1990s, was in doubt as it came four business days before Shoprite’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday.