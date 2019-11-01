Taste Holdings gives up on Starbucks amid focus on luxury goods
The group plans to sell its licences for the Domino’s Pizza chain and Starbucks coffee shops and will concentrate on its luxury goods division
01 November 2019 - 08:55
Taste Holdings, which holds the licences in SA for Starbucks and Dominos Pizza, said on Friday it planned to exit its food business after realising it could not raise enough capital to make the division profitable.
Taste will join Grand Parade in giving up on underperforming US franchises, with that group announcing in February it was disposing of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins to channel capital into Burger King.
