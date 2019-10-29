Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Famous Brands has adapted to stressed consumers

Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans

29 October 2019 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele. Picture: DAYLIN PAUL
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele. Picture: DAYLIN PAUL

Famous Brands is hoping that its shift to more convenience food offerings will pay off in the upcoming holiday season.

This comes after the company noted that its takeaway and fast-food outlets outperformed restaurants and coffee shops during the interim period.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Darren Hele to discuss the group’s plans.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Famous Brands ups fast-food focus as economic conditions bite

The restaurant franchiser says consumers are looking for convenience and better value, and the company is focusing on online ordering and home ...
Companies
1 day ago

JSE follows Asian markets higher on trade deal optimism

Investors are also waiting for the US Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to be a 25 basis points cut
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as comments over a US-China trade deal lift sentiment

Investors are also expecting the US Fed to cut its interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, which would make this a third cut from the Fed in ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Scots skip water to beat Trump's whisky tariff

Single malts have emerged as a big loser from Washington's tit-for-tat trade dispute with the EU
Business
1 week ago

Famous Brands’ earnings rebounds after impairment

The owner of Steers and Wimpy had impaired its struggling UK chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the six months to end August 2018
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.