News Leader
WATCH: How Famous Brands has adapted to stressed consumers
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans
29 October 2019 - 10:31
Famous Brands is hoping that its shift to more convenience food offerings will pay off in the upcoming holiday season.
This comes after the company noted that its takeaway and fast-food outlets outperformed restaurants and coffee shops during the interim period.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Darren Hele to discuss the group’s plans.
Or listen to the full audio: