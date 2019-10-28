Famous Brands ups fast-food focus as economic conditions bite

Famous Brands is optimistic that its shift to more convenience-food offerings to consumers will pay off in the upcoming holiday season.

The company — which owns Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza — is intensifying its focus on home delivery and online ordering to benefit from the peak December trading period, the company said as it reported a 4% fall in operating profit to R405m in the six months to end-August.

There had been an outperformance of takeaway and fast food outlets during its interim period, at the expense of restaurants and coffee shops, reflecting their perceived convenience and value proposition, the company said.

Revenue in the six months to August was flat at R3.6bn, with Famous Brands reporting pressure on its supply chain division in SA, where operating profit declined 19% to R207.7m.

The disappointing performance is a reflection of weaker sales, and sustained low food inflation that restricted opportunities to increase prices, the company said.

The group’s struggling UK Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) business is seeing progress in its turnaround, Famous Brands said, though revenue decreased 7% to R640.7m during the period.

This was largely due to a closure of seven stores during the period under review, bringing the total to 24 during the review process.

The company reporting dine-in sales declined, while online and delivery sales grew strongly, supported by promotional activity. The company said like-for-like store sales after the period’s end were positive.

Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele said the company believes the worst has passed in terms of its struggles with GBK, although Brexit risks persist.

“I think the fact there is very little to talk about is the sign we are out of the turbulence,” Hele said.

Famous Brands declared an interim dividend of 90c for the period, having opted not to do so in the previous comparative period, when it wrote down its GBK business by R874m.

Group financial director Kelebogile Ntlha said on Monday the company is “cautiously optimistic” that it has put GBK impairments behind it, although further financial tests will be conducted at the group’s year end.

